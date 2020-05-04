Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

RYN opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.90. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.