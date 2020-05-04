Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $410.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.35. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

