Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $66.22 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

