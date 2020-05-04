Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.