Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,678 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

