Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $48.90 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,498,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,901,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

PFE stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

