Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.13% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $7,224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco L. Borges bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,791.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

