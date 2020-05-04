Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

CHRW opened at $69.69 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.