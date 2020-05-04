Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.