Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

