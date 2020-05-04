Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,760,000 after acquiring an additional 122,842 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 39.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

