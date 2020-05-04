Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $593,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,994,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

