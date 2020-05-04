Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

Shares of DRE opened at $32.91 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

