Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 68,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

