Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

FRT stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $141.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

