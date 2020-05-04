Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 32,434 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.