Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 63,631 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

