Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.06 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

