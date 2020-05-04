Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.62 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.86.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $450.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

