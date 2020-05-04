Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $192.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $494.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

