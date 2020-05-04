Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.