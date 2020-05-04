Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

