Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

