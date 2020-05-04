Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

