Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,261,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after acquiring an additional 91,228 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 115,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

