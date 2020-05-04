United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to Neutral at Barclays

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -17.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in United Continental by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after buying an additional 247,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

