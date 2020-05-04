United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $91.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

