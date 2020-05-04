Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.52. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,048. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

