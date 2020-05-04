USDX Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $582,031.40 and $1,111.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033584 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000402 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,766,900 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.