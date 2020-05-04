ValuEngine Lowers Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SMIT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485. The company has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

