Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,361. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.