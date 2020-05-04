Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 323,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 52,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

