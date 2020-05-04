Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

