Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

