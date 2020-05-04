Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

