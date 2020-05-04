Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 261.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.