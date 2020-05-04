Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.