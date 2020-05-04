Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

