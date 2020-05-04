W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

GRA stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

