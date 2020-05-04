Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

