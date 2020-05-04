Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

