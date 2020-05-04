Waste Management (WM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WM opened at $98.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

