Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 54.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

