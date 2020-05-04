Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $66.36 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

