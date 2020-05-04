WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.