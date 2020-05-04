Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.13

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.13 and last traded at C$58.55, with a volume of 63632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

