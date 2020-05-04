Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $729.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.68.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

