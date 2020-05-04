Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.25. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

