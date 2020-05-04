WPX Energy (WPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect WPX Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.67. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

