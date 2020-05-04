Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

XHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

